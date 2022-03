Leikeli47 will release her new project Shape Up on April 15th. She says about the project

“[It’s about] me finally walking into the confidence I always pretended to have. It represents the manifestation and execution of shaping up mentally, physically, and spiritually. I’m happy to say I’m here. It took work, it takes work, and that’s what Shape Up is about.”

Here is her latest single “LL Cool J”. In the visual she give praise to all the shiny things.