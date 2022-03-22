Album Stream: Phife Dawg – Forever

On the sixth anniversary of his tragic passing, the estate of the late Phife Dawg has released his posthumous album Forever. Executive producer Dion “Rasta Root” Liverpool says about the project

“I am really excited for Phife and his legacy. I know he is somewhere smiling and reading the credits and staring at artwork”

Phife Dawg’s wife, Deisha Taylor adds:

“We are overwhelmed with excitement about the release of Malik’s album. We’ve waited six years for this, so our joy is boundless.”

Forever features 13 new songs featuring guests appearances by Rapsody, Busta Rhymes, Redman, Q-Tip, De La Soul, Little Brother, and more.

You can stream Forever in its entirety below.