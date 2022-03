The Cool Kids dropped their new album Before Shit Got Weird on the beginning of March. They have now released episodes 2 and 3, which are the final installments of the triple album. Baby Oil Staircase features 11 new tracks and Chillout features 13 additional records with guest appearances by Arin Ray, JSMN, Trinidad James, IceColdBishop, G. Perico, Fat Ron, Diamond Cafe, Ye Ali, CS Armstrong, and more.

You can stream both projects below.