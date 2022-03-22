New Music: Koffee – Shine

With her debut album, Gifted, set to drop on March 25th, Koffee gives fans the final single from the project titled “Shine”. She had this to say about the record:

“I was actually in London and I think this was 2019, possibly. I was just in my hotel room practicing on my guitar, I knew I had a studio session later that night and I decided I was going to come up with some chords. Those are the four chords that came to me, went to the studio with them, played them for Jae5, the producer. He was like ‘Yo, this is dope.’ He started working on it immediately. While he was building the track, I was just in the back starting up my melodies and that’s what we came up with.”

You can stream “Shine” below.