Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 520) | “Feed The Family”

Joe kicks the pod off by discussing Meg thee Stallion’s latest discrepancies with Carl Crawford (18:20) and other news headlines from this past week. Then, Latto joins the show (1:01:50) to discuss her new album, her thoughts on BBL’s, and her journey in the industry. Lastly, the guys discuss Pusha T’s Arby’s diss track (2:02:50), Jamal Crawford retires from the NBA (2:12:35), and more! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here.

Sleeper Picks Joe | Lyves – “How Would It Feel” Ice | EST Gee & 42 Dugg – “Free The Shiners” Parks | Benny The Butcher – “Uncle Bun” (Ft. 38 Spesh) Ish | Maverick Sabre – “Falling”