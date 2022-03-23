Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 51) “Step And Repeat”

The guys are full of jokes this episode, starting it off exposing Demaris’ previous rap career, complete with lyric breakdown. After they’ve made enough fun of her, they delve into the current surgery culture, debating whether women are changing themselves for men or for themselves. After somehow blaming walk-away videos on Flavor Flav, they give a recap of their weekends, and give the audience a preview of their possible upcoming acceptance speech for The Ambies. Rory takes credit for St. Peters success, Mal gives his opinion on the current women’s sports debate, they both address the craziest narratives they’ve heard about themselves, + more!