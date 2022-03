DaBaby and NBA YoungBoy continue to push their joint project Better Than You with the official video for their latest single “Bestie”. Directed by DaBaby. The whimsical clip features the rapper tied up with drugs and booze at the crib with two female Bloods with NBA YoungBoy checking in on Facetime. The video also features clips of random Instagram users dancing to the record.

Watch the “Bestie” video below.