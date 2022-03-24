Music Video: Sy Ari Da Kid ft. Jadakiss – Unbreakable Promises

Off of his latest album, The Shadow In The Shade, Sy Ari Da Kid premieres the official video for his Jadakiss-featured single “Unbreakable Promises”. Directed by Major League Films. Sy Ari Da Kid had this to say about the visual:

“We filmed the video in Virginia where Lox and Dipset did a concert right before their VERZUZ. It was like witnessing history before it happened because I knew what was coming in that battle. Working with Jadakiss was legendary for my legacy, especially how everything came together organically. I really enjoyed the creative process on this one from beginning to end.”

Watch the “Unbreakable Promises” video below.