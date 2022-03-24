New Music: Deante’ Hitchcock – Alone

Following his release “Neck Up”, Deante’ Hitchcock returns with his latest offering “Alone”. He had this to say about the record:

“We’re so busy trying to be understood we forget how to be understanding. Everybody’s trying to figure this thing out, but it’s so hard, man. On one end, it’s like I’m better off alone, so I don’t have to deal with anyone else’s sh*t, but it’s also like damn, I’m better off alone to not have to deal with my sh*t either. But I’m trying, ya know.”

You can stream “Alone” below.