New Music: Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk – How The Story Goes

Wiz Khalifa and Big K.R.I.T. share their new collab “How The Story Goes”. Produced by Girl Talk. Wiz Khalifa starts the track off with his laid back flow, while K.R.I.T. follows up with his soul searching bars. Girl Talk says about the record:

“Wiz recorded his verse first. I thought the beat was a slightly different vibe than normal for him, but once he got in the booth, it felt like a natural fit. K.R.I.T came in and built the rest of the song around that verse. He was able to capture the feel of the sample and take it somewhere new. This turned into one of the songs that I ended up going back to the most.”

Off of Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T, Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk’s upcoming album, Full Court Press.

You can stream “How The Story Goes” below.