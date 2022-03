Japanese fashion designer, producer, and entrepreneur Nigo brings some of his hip hop friends for his new album, I Know Nigo. Featuring 11new records and new music from A$AP Rocky, KiD CuDi, Pusha T, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler, The Creator, Pharrell, who executive produced the album, Gunna, A$AP Ferg, Clipse, the late Pop Smoke and more.

You can stream I Know Nigo in its entirety below.