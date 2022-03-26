Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 521) “Shot Caller”

Joe gives insight into his latest fantasy football meeting, where they discussed the FOMO surrounding NFTs and Cryptocurrency. The guys also discuss new music (44:50), male birth control (1:33:25), Doja Cat’s incident in Paraguay (1:55:00), a new Meg Thee Stallion documentary (2:07:30), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Maeta“Sending My Love” Ice | Chevy Woods“Python” Parks | Jay Worthy, Larry June & LNDN DRGS“Leave It up To Me” Ish | Nippa“Pay The Price”

