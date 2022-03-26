Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 52) “The People’s Champ”

The guys are back in LA! This time, hungover and humble from their Ambies loss. They start off with a deep dive into the conspiracy that Irish people are black, and then get right into their awards show experience from the previous night. They contemplate what their motion picture origin story would look like, and Mal diagnoses Rory’s PTED. The guys address a young lady in the room (who isn’t Demaris), Mal shows his legs, they all brainstorm ways to take the pod to the next level, + more!

Want MORE Rory & Mal? Sign up for the Patreon!

https://www.patreon.com/newrorynmal