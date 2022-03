Fresh off the release of his Iroquois Pliskin EP, Drumwork Records’ Jae Skeese premieres the video to his single “71 Cluster”. Directed by Luquman Muhammad. Jae speaks on struggles and poor beginnings with his younger self.

His project Iroquois Pliskin features guest appearances by Conway The Machine, Flee Lord, Stove God Cooks, Elcamino, and Kota Savia.

Watch the “71 Cluster” video below.