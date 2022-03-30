Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 522) “Code of Conduct”

Will Smith and Chris Rock have dominated the news cycle and the guys recap the slap heard around the world (8:25). Joe and the crew also discuss Tyler Perry’s role-playing as Madea (1:28:50), Benny the Butcher and Freddie Gibbs tension (1:36:15), and T.I. quitting podcasting because it wasn’t lucrative enough (1:43:05). Next a friend of the show and actor, Omar Epps joins the pod (1:50:20) +MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Savannah Ré – “Best Is Yet To Come” Ice | Nigo & Tyler, The Creator – “Come On, Let’s Go” Parks | Superior & Stove God Cooks – “161” Ish | Mahalia – “Whatever Simon Says”