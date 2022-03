Jim Jones and DJ Drama drop off another new video off their Gangsta Grillz project, We Set The Trends. This one is for the track “Fit Lit (Betty White)” featuring Dave East, Maino & Fabolous. Directed by Jim Jones, Will C, and Shula The Don. Jim, Dave East, Maino, and Fab show of their lyrical skill inside their gym full of baddies.

Watch the “Fit Lit (Betty White)” video below.