Pusha T hops on Nigo’s new single “Hear Me Cleary”. Pusha tears the track a new one as he interpolates the threatening bars from JAY-Z’s verse on Rick Ross’ “Free Mason” for the hook. “Hear Me Cleary” is the third single off Nigo’s upcoming album, I Know Nigo, which drops March 25th.

You can stream “Hear Me Cleary” below.

***Updated with the official video.***