Music Video: Phife Dawg – Forever

With his posthumous album Forever available now, the estate of the late Phife Dawg premieres the official video for the title track. Video director Tony Reames says about the visual:

“When I first heard ‘Forever’, I was not prepared for the depth and honesty, it took me a long time to let it all sink in. DJ Rasta Root came up with the idea of personal photos and videos to match the message for the video. The lyrics are also all in Phife’s own handwriting, we scanned in a lot of his writings to create a font as if Phife himself was telling you the story. I’m forever grateful to be around Phife, his family and everyone we met along the way.”

Watch the “Forever” video below.