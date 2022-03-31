New Music: Ella Mai – Leave You Alone

Ella Mai has announced that her sophomore album Heart On My Sleeve, is set to be released on May 6th. The project is led by her two single “DFMU” and “Not Another Love Song”. The album will feature guest appearances by Latto, Roddy Ricch and Lucky Daye. Ella Mai says about the project:

“I can’t wait for you guys to take this journey with me. It’s been a rollercoaster! You may also hear something else that is very dear to my heart.”

Here is her latest single from the project titled “Leave You Alone”.