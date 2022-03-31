Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 53) “My Name Is Will”

The team jumps immediately into discussion regarding the Will Smith v. Chris Rock Oscar fiasco, giving their individual opinions, which leads to a heated debate about who was right and wrong in the scenario. The examine it from all sides, including Chris Rock’s comedic history, and Will Smith’s marital scandals. Eventually, they agree to disagree and congratulate Will on his Best Actor win. They then tease Rory about his Peacock’s getting flambéed at the Elite 8 round of the championships, and he dies on the hill with his team and dignity. They recap their night out for Demaris’ birthday in LA, and call her out for talking a good game but not living by it. This reminds Rory to take Mal to Homie Court for a slip up he made that put Rory in a tough spot, and the team requests the listeners to be the jury and decide a verdict based on the evidence. They get into new music, Freddie v. Benny, + more!