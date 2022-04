J. Cole and his Dreamville family team up with DJ Drama for a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape titled D-Day. Featuring 15 tracks and new music from Ari Lennox, Lute, EarthGang, Bas, and Cozz also featuring guest appearances by 2 Chainz, ASAP Ferg, Young Nudy, G Perico, Reason, Kenny Mason, and Sheck Wes.

You can stream D-Day below.