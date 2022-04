Freddie Gibbs new album S.S.S. (Soul Sold Separately) is set to be released later this year. Following his dabbling in TV with his acting appearances on Power Book IV: Force and on Bust Down. Here is a new record titled “Ice Cream” featuring Rick Ross. Gibbs rides in a ice cream truck with a group of baddies. Ross joins on set with bottle of Belaire.

Watch the “Ice Cream” video below.