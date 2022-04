Gucci Mane links up with Key Glock and the late Young Dolph for his new single, “Blood All On It”. This is Gucci’s first release since teaming up with Lil Durk for “Rumors”. Here is the official video. Gucci and Key Glock stunt in a airplane hanger with exotic cars, in a upscale restaurant, while Dolph appears in clips from a private airplane and show footage.

Watch the “Blood All On It” video below.