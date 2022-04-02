Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Park, Ice & Ish (Episode 523) “Pardon The Interruption”

On this episode, the guys kick things off by covering the latest releases in music (12:40). They also discuss Bel-Air and other prominent TV shows (1:00:45), additional Will Smith coverage (1:17:15), an update on NBA and NFL headlines (1:57:35), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here.

Sleeper Picks Joe | Emanny“Sideways” Ice | Nipsey Hussle“I Don’t Give a Fucc” Parks | Marlon Craft“HANS ZIMMER” Ish | Don Michael Jr“Canary Yellow”

