A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie prepare to settle down on his new single featuring H.E.R.. Produced by Wheezy. A Boogie and H.E.R. speak about the up & down of a relationship. The visual features his girlfriend Ella Bands getting close in the Bahamas. Off of A Boogie’s upcoming album, A Boogie vs. The Artist.

Watch the “Playa” video below.