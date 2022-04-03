Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 54) “House Husbands”

Happy Friday! The guys start off by trying something new and actually introducing themselves to their audience. They address depression, Menace 2 Society’s storyline, and older men creeping on high school girls… all in the first 10 minutes. They get into a philosophical conversation regarding truth in regards to hating, then Rory recaps his livestream from Patreon, and lets the listeners know what’s to come. He then addresses the trauma he experienced from working at an advertising firm, and lets Mal know the best kept secret of gay bars. This segues into Mal letting us know how he would meet women if he got rid of the internet, and Rory explains his plan to become a House Husband of LA. Later on, Mal explains his ideal charity, they discuss new and upcoming releases, debate more TV shows + more!

