LL Cool J Announces Return Of Rock The Bells

The Rock The Bells Festival disappeared almost 10 years ago. After winning a lawsuit against the original organizers, LL Cool J is bringing back the Rock The Bells Festival as a day-long celebration. Taking place on August 6th at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, the festival will include live performances, interactive experiences, art exhibits, fashion and more.

On his SXM show this morning, LL announced the official lineup of performances including DJ Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil Kim, The Diplomats, Fat Joe and Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E, and Digable Planets. More to be announced. The festival will be hosted by Roxanne Shanté, DJ Mister Cee, and DJ Scratch. LL had this to say:

“This festival is my way of showing love to the community of Hip-Hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc’s Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today,. Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential Hip-Hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them.”

Roxanne Shante adds.

“The Rock The Bells festival is going to be different from any other festival you’ve attended, bringing great people, great vibes, and great music together to represent and celebrate the originality and greatness of Hip-Hop. With me as your host, you are guaranteed to have a nice day making Hip-Hop memories from dusk till dawn.”

Tickets will go on sale starting April 8th.