Music Video: Dreezy & Hit-Boy – They Not Ready

Hit-Boy and Dreezy will join forces for a new collab album titled Hitgirl, which is set to drop on April 22th. Here is the official video for the project’s first single “They Not Ready”. Directed by Ben Marc, Hit-Boy & Dreezy vibe in the lab as Hit-Boy creates the formula. Dreezy had this to say about the project and the single:

“I feel like we got to experiment with each other’s sounds and create something that’s different in the game right now. It’s cocky, it’s barred up, and the production is crazy!. ‘They Not Ready’ is the perfect song to get people hype for our collab project.”

Hit-Boy adds:

“People really aren’t ready for what me and Dreezy have in store. Hitgirl is the first full female rap album I produced. Stay tuned.”

Watch the “They Not Ready” video below.