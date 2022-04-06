Music Video: Wiz Khalifa, Big KRIT, Smoke DZA & Girl Talk – Ain’t No Fun

On April 8th Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk will release their group debut project, Full Court Press. Following the records “Put You On” and “How The Story Goes” the four drop a new single/video titled “Ain’t No Fun”, which features the guys at a raging party. Girl Talk had this to say about the track:

“‘Ain’t No Fun’ is a flip on the concept of Snoop’s original, kind of from the female perspective of the titular line. I wanted to keep the production diverse throughout the project, while still maintaining a cohesive feel. This beat stands out in the context of the album because it doesn’t have a sample and uses a more minimal style. But I thought that with some of the specific sound design and the overall energy, it really connected to the project as a whole.”

Watch the “Ain’t No Fun” video below.