Music Video: Action Bronson – Subzero

Action Bronson has announced that he will be dropping his sixth album, Cocodrillo Turbo on April 29th. He had this to say about the project:

“I first came up with this album while in the water,. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign.”

Cocodrillo Turbo will feature guest appearances by Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, Hologram, Meyhem Lauren, Alchemist, Daringer, Roc Marciano and more. Here is the first single/video “Subzero”. Produced by The Alchemist. In the clip, Action body boards through a flooded city, gets attacked by eagles with guns in the desert and more.

Watch the “Subzero” video below.