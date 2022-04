Fivio Foreign premieres his highly anticipated debut album, B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth). Executive produced by Kanye West. Featuring 17 new records and guest appearances by A$AP Rocky, Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Quavo, Lil Yachty, Yung Bleu, Ne-Yo, Polo G, DJ Khaled, KayCyy, Chlöe, and more.

You can stream B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth) in its entirety below.