Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 525) “Against All Odds”

Joe kicks things off with an apology to BTS and their fanbase after his comments in the last episode (11:10). Then, the guys discuss Tiger Woods and The Master’s tournament (19:40). The guys discuss new music and review Fivio Foreign’s new album “B.I.B.L.E” (34:20). Also, a discussion about R&B and the music business (1:12:20). Finally, the guys congratulate Kentaji Brown Jackson on her confirmation to the Supreme Court (1:26:05) + and more! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Fana Hues – “BAD bad” Ice | 42 Dugg & EST Gee – “Ice Talk” Parks | Gunplay – “Bible Off Da Dash” Ish | DESTIN CONRAD – “UNPREDICTABLE” (Ft. Kiana Ledé)