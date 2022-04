Chloe returns with the follow up to her popular “Have Mercy” with a new record titled “Treat Me”. Over a flip of Bubba Sparkxxx’ 2005 hit “Ms. New Booty”, Chloe takes it there in the self-care anthem. Directed by Diana Kunst. The visual features Chloe in a series of sexy dance routines.

Watch the “Treat Me” video below.