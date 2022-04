Finishing off this week with the guys going to the Knicks vs. Nets game, dissecting the new Hov & Pusha-T track as well as talking about their visit to B.dot’s set for “Brackets”, Cardi B arguing with her fan base, Mal refusing to take a listen to Rory’s upcoming album, then they go down memory lane by checking out the crew’s baby pictures that features young Karl with his famous knee, breaking down the problem with the Lakers, and much much more.