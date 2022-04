Lil Baby gives fans two new videos “In A Minute” and “Right On”. Directed by himself. In the “In A Minute” visual, Lil Baby shines onboard a private jet and hits the stage at a sold-out venue. In the “Right On” video, directed by Shaq Gonzo, Baby leads a convoy of white Rolls Royces through the streets on Atlanta.

Watch the “In A Minute” and “Right On” video below.