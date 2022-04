Method Man links up with Redman, KRS-One, and JoJo Pelligrino for a new record titled “Live From The Meth Lab”. With JoJo on the hook, Meth starts things off with his Tical flow and braggadocios bars. Reggie follows with his raw raps, while KRS ends the record with his intellectual verse. Off of Method Man’s upcoming album Meth Lab 3: The Rehab, drops May 6th.

You can stream “Live From The Meth Lab” below.