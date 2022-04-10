Video: N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN – Drink Champs (Episode 309) w/ MC Shan and Snow

N.O.R.E. & DJ EFN are the Drink Champs. In this episode, we chop it up with the legendary MC Shan and Snow!

Shan shares stories of his legendary career, which opened the doors for other legendary artists!

MC Shan shares Juice Crew stories and is blessed with love from some of hip-hop’s most iconic artists.

Snow also joins the conversation and shares how collectively with MC Shan, created the song “Informer” which would go on to be a Number 1 international single and much more!

Plus, Tragedy Khadafi sits in as a special co-host!