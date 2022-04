Producer Real Bad Man shares his latest project On High Alert Vol. 4. Featuring eight new tracks and contributions by Alchemist, Evidence, Boldy James, Stove God Cooks, Roc Marciano, Meyhem Lauren, Wille The Kid, Cappadonna, Marlon Craft, Masta Ace, and more. Also check out the animated visual for the project’s opening track, “Pot Of Gold”.

You can stream On High Alert Vol. 4 in its entirety below.