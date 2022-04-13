Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 526) “Charitable Contributions”

Joe and the guys begin the pod by discussing Netflix’s hit show, The Ultimatum, and the social commentary around it (21:15). The crew also talks Cam Newton (50:00), DJ Khaled receives the Walk of Fame Star (1:08:00), and they remember NFL Quarterback Dwayne Haskins (1:32:05). Lastly, Gillie and Wiz Khalifa exchange words over social media (1:41:45), and Part of The Show returns (1:56:50). Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Queen Naija – “Pack Lite” Ice | SpinaBenz – “War Stories” (Ft. Yungeen Ace) Parks | Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, & Girl Talk – “Mind Blown” Ish | J.Howell – “Faithful”