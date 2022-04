Lil Durk and Gunna give respect to Virgil Abloh with the latest video off Durk’s new album, 7220. Directed by Cole Bennett, the video starts with a quote from Virgil then Durk and Gunna pay homage to the late fashion icon showing his designs including his Louis Dreamhouse and Drake’s private jet, Air Drake.

Watch the “What Happened To Virgil” video below.