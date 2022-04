Gucci Mane dropped his single with Lil Durk, “Rumors”, his solo single “Publicity Stunt”, and his track “Blood All On It” featuring Key Glock and the late Young Dolph. And now, Gucci is back at it with his latest release, “Serial Killers”. Here is the official video, which features Guwop rhyming over a haunting instrumental in a Dexter-esque kill room.

Watch the “Serial Killers” video below.