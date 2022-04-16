Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 527) “Between the Cheats”

Joe and the guys give an update on the horrific shooting that took place in Brooklyn (21:40) and discuss the A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna rumors (41:10). Next, the crew debates if Drake’s leaked verse was aimed at Pusha T (57:30), DaBaby’s latest shootout (1:24:00), another installment of “Part of the Show” (1:47:25), and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks Joe | Eli Derby – “Skyfall” Ice | Coi Leray – “Overthinking” (Ft. H.E.R.) Parks | IDK – “Taco” | Prod. KAYTRANADA Ish | Etta Bond – “Teleport”