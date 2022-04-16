Video: NEW RORY & MAL (Episode 58) “Hey Lover…”

A beautiful reunion, the entire crew rejoices as Demaris returns from her vacation. The guys welcome her back with open arms, and they get right to the s***s. They recap the White Wine & Chill livestream Rory did with Demaris at his house (join our Patreon so you don’t miss out on the next one), and give condolences for the victims of the mass shooter out of NYC, and then delve into their conspiracy theories on the tragedy. More prayers for DaBaby and his publicist, and then they give their opinions on the leaked Drake x Jack Harlow track. Rory gives his opinion on Jack’s projected career compared to the other white men in Hip-Hop. Speaking of white men, they discuss Tony Hawk’s documentary and career, and the crew reminisces on their skater dream days. They touch on Meek’s statements regarding sales, and discuss Coi Leray’s album sales, while giving their opinion on what they would’ve advised for her album rollout. They also speak on who is on the next livestream, LL Cool J being the best dirty macker of all time, + more!

