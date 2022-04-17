New Music: G-Eazy – Angel

G-Eazy celebrates his late mother’s birthday on his new releases, “Angel”. The record is written for his late mother, Suzanne Olmsted, who passed away last year. He also announced an annual college scholarship in honor of his mom, “The Dandelion Scholarship”. Through his charity, The Endless Summer Fund, the scholarship will award $15,000 to one US college-bound high school senior pursuing an arts major. The recipient will be announced on April 15th (his mother’s birthday) each year. G-Eazy says about the record:

“Grief can be a difficult thing to navigate. It’s definitely not a linear process and it comes at you in waves. There will never be enough words to describe the feeling of losing your best friend, or the desire to see them again. In a literal sense, I tried to capture that feeling of longing in the lyrics of the song. But “Angel” is so much more than a song or a tribute. My mom was more than just my mom, she was everyone’s mom. She was everyone’s teacher. She was everyone’s inspiration. Nothing made her happier than loving people and sharing her creativity with the world. Her energy continues to live on through me, through those she connected with, and through those she inspired. That’s part of why creating “The Dandelion Scholarship” is so important, her light will be able to continue to live on through countless others in so many ways.”

You can stream “Angel” below.