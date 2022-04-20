Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice & Ish (Episode 528) “Together We Bargain”

Kendrick Lamar announces a new album, which Joe and the guys react to (21:00). The crew also discuss Pusha T’s upcoming album (35:10), a Coachella recap (57:35), and the current state of Hip Hop (1:22:25 ). Lastly, the guys cover the NBA Playoffs (2:14:45) and MORE! Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP: Tap in here

Sleeper Picks: Joe | Lucky Daye – “Fuckin’ Sound” Ice | Arsonal Da Rebel – “Pressure” Parks | DJ Kay Slay – “Cold Summer” (Ft. Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller & Kevin Gates) Ish | Skylar Stecker – “What’s Good” (Ft. Tone Stith)