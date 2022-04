After winning his first GRAMMY Award for Best Progressive R&B Album for his 2021 project, Table for Two, Lucky Daye revisits his project Candydrip with the visual for his Lil Durk-assisted track “NWA”. Directed by rubberband. The video is like a magazine with motion graphics and cinematic footage. Featuring cameos by Smino and actor Algee Smith.

