This week the guys talk about Coachella’s first weekend, Megan’s new teased track, Isaiah Rashad’s pre-show montage, uniforms at a strip club, washing your legs, Kendrick’s album dropping soon, revisiting “Zoovies”, sending condolences to the family of DJ Kay Slay, Cardi’s new drill verse, 4/20 festivities, Pusha T’s album dropping, and much more.