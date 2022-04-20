Wu-Tang & Nas Announce Joint Tour

Wu-Tang Clan and Nas have announced their New York State Of Mind Tour. Presented by Live Nation. The 25-stop tour kicks of Tuesday, August 30th in St. Louis, Missouri and will run through October 4th in Los Angeles, California. Tickets go on sale starting April 26th at 10am EST at livenation.com.

Tue Aug 30 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Thu Sep 01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

Fri Sep 02 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Sat Sep 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^

Sun Sep 04 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage^

Wed Sep 07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*

Thu Sep 08 – Camden, NJ – Waterfront Music Pavilion*

Fri Sep 09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre*

Sat Sep 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center*

Tue Sep 13 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center^

Wed Sep 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Fri Sep 16 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live*

Sat Sep 17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

Sun Sep 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*

Tue Sep 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

Wed Sep 21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Thu Sep 22 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre*

Sat Sep 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center^

Sun Sep 25 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

Mon Sep 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion*

Thu Sep 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion*

Fri Sep 30 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre*

Sat Oct 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena^

Sun Oct 02 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*

Tue Oct 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl^

*Citi Presale Available

^American Express® Early Access Available