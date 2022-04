Flee Lord and Mephux will release their upcoming collab project, Pray For The Evil III, on May 6th. Here is the project’s first single titled “Out The Mud”. Flee Lord rhymes about making it from nothing and his new found success.

Pray For The Evil III will feature guest appearances by Fat Joe, Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, Cormega, Trae Tha Truth & UFO Fev. and will be produced entirely by Mephux.

You can stream “Out The Mud” below.