Album Stream: Pusha T – It’s Almost Dry

Pusha T drops his fourth studio album, It’s Almost Dry. Produced entirely by Pharrell and Kanye West. He had this to say about the album:

“I had the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am and they like two different things from me that I feel are both really great. This body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavy on either side… you get the whole spectrum. It’s my most well-rounded body of work.”

Featuring 12 new songs and guest appearances by JAY-Z, Pharrell, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Lil Uzi Vert and No Malice. You can stream It’s Almost Dry in its entirety below.



